Picks, predictions for Kansas vs. Texas Tech on Tuesday, January 3

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 3. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: Kansas -1.5

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Kansas -120, TTU +100

Kansas (12-1, 1-0 Big XII) kicks off their Big 12 road play in this matchup after a strong start to the season. The Jayhawks’ injury woes this season haven’t caused too much of an effect thanks to the depth of talent on their roster, and they have dominated in nearly every aspect of the game this year. The Jayhawks are led by Jalen Wilson, who is putting up a whopping 21 points per game.

Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1 Big XII) is fresh off a loss against TCU, and haven’t notched anything close to a quality win this season. They were able to travel to Lawrence and knock off the Jayhawks last season, but may be missing a few of their stars. The Red Raiders rank in the top 10 for field goal percentage, and are led by Kevin Obanor with 15.8 points per game.

The Pick: Kansas -1.5

Texas Tech’s offense has been a force this year, but they’ve mostly faced non-tournament level teams. The Red Raiders fell to Creighton, TCU, and Ohio State, and will likely struggle to find their footing as they face the best team they’ve played all year. The Jayhawks continue to roll on, and should roll right over the Red Raiders.