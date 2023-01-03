Picks, predictions for Kansas State vs. Texas on Tuesday, January 3

The Kansas State Wildcats take on the No. 6 Texas Longhorns at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 9. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas State vs. Texas odds

Spread: Texas -8.5

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Texas -450, K State +340

Kansas State (12-1, 1-0 Big XII) is on a six-game winning streak after an overtime victory against West Virginia in their most recent game. With just a single loss to Butler on their schedule, the Wildcats are getting used to winning. Their scoring defense ranks in the top 40 in the NCAA, and the Cats are led by Keyontae Johnson with 17.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Texas (12-1, 1-0 Big XII) was able to sneak past Oklahoma in a one-point victory in their most recent game, remaining a one-loss team and therefore a top-ranked one. As they head into conference play, the Longhorns can expect their schedule to look significantly more difficult, but wins over Gonzaga and Creighton dot their resume. Texas is led by guard Marcus Carr, who is putting up 17.5 points per night.

The Pick: Kansas State +8.5

You don’t win 12 games without having any resources to pull out of the tank in games like this. K-State might be unranked, but this is the perfect matchup for the Wildcats to show the Big XII what they’re really bringing to the table. If they’re able to put up an excellent defensive performance, the Wildcats should be able to cover the 8.5-point spread.