Picks, predictions for Ole Miss vs. Alabama on Tuesday, January 3

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide will return home for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama odds

Spread: Alabama -12

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: Alabama -775, Ole Miss +520

Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1 SEC) has lost three of its last four games, including two in a row with a 63-59 home defeat against the Tennessee Volunteers in the last contest. The struggles have come offensively where the Rebels rate at No. 100 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. Matthew Murrell is the leading scorer with 14.8 points per game, but shot 1-for-11 from the floor and 1-of-9 from long range.

Alabama (11-2, 1-0 SEC) opened conference play with a 78-67 road victory last week as Mark Sears went for 20 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. The Crimson Tide rates ninth in KenPom overall, and they’re inside the top 20 in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor. Brandon Miller scored 19.2 points with 8.8 rebounds per game, both of which lead the team.

The Pick: Alabama -12

The Crimson Tide are the much better team in this matchup, and they play at such a fast pace that the Rebels will be exposed even more. Alabama rates No. 3 in adjusted tempo, and this is a major mismatch offensively. Let’s side with the Tide as double-digit favorites.