Picks, predictions for Virginia vs. Pitt on Tuesday, January 3

The No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers will hit the road for a conference matchup with the Pitt Panthers on Tuesday night from Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia vs. Pitt odds

Spread: Virginia -6

Over/Under: 129

Moneyline: Virginia -230, Pitt +195

Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) reached as high as No. 2 in the polls last month before moving down after a couple losses. The Cavaliers will go for their third straight win, coming off a 74-56 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on New Year’s Eve. UVA is a balanced team that rates inside the top 20 in KenPom in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the court.

Pitt (10-4, 3-0 ACC) is riding a four-game winning streak with a strong start to conference play. The Panthers are coming off consecutive two-point victories over the Syracuse Orange and North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers check in at No. 66 in KenPom with a defense that rates just inside the top 100 in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: Pitt +6

Virginia is clearly the better team, but six points on the road is a lot to give in a conference game. The Cavaliers play at the third-slowest pace nationally, according to adjusted tempo, and that could work in Pitt’s favor to keep this deficit below the number.