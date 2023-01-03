Picks, predictions for New Mexico vs. Fresno State on Tuesday, January 3

The No. 21 New Mexico Lobos are undefeated nearly two months into the college hoops season as they roll into Tuesday’s road matchup with the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game will tip off from 11:00 p.m. ET from Save Mart Center in Fresno, California and air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

New Mexico vs. Fresno State odds

Spread: New Mexico -4.5

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: New Mexico -195, Fresno State +165

New Mexico (14-0, 2-0 Mountain West) cracked the top 25 last week and moved ahead another spot in the most recent rankings. The Lobos are led by Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House, both of whom are averaging 17.1 points per game this season. Morris Udeze is putting up 15.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and the Lobos are rated 57th in the latest KenPom update.

Fresno State (5-8, 1-1 Mountain West) is coming off a 67-54 loss to the Utah State Aggies on New Year’s Eve after a win over the Wyoming Cowboys in the conference opener. The Bulldogs are rated 143rd in KenPom with an adjusted offensive efficiency that checks in at 250th in the country. Isaih Moore is averaging 11.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Pick: New Mexico -4.5

The Lobos are the play in this spot in a significant offensive mismatch as they rate more than 200 spots ahead in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. It’s hard to see how the slow-paced Bulldogs keep up with New Mexico, which is 27th in adjusted tempo.