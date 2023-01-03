Pick on the spread for Mississippi State-Tennessee State on January 3

The slogan of defenses wind championships figures to be used heavily on defense with the Mississippi State Bulldogs going to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers (-10.5, 121.5)

Tennessee enters Tuesday’s game having allowed the fewest points per possession of any team in the country while Mississippi State ranks fourth in this category, though the Bulldogs have allowed just one team to exceed 66 points against them this season while Tennessee has allowed ore than 70 points twice this season.

Both teams have generated lots of turnovers with Tennessee ranked third among Division I teams in turnovers forced on a per possession basis while Mississippi State is 22nd in this category, with both teams on offense ranked outside of the top 240 in turnovers committed per possession.

Neither team has shot well from 3-point range either with Tennessee 230th in 3-point shooting percentage and Mississippi State 278th, but the Bulldogs offense has traveled well.

Mississippi State is making just 28.6% of their 3-point shots at home compared to 35.6% of their outside shots in road and neutral court games.

With both teams having nearly identical Ron the glass, with Tennessee 14th in the country in rebound rate and Mississippi State 15th, it makes Bulldogs big man Tolu Smith an x-factor.

Tennessee does not have a player that is averaging more than 5.8 rebounds per game and with Smith leading the way for Mississippi State with 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, it gives the underdog Bulldogs extra value on Tuesday.

The Play: Mississippi State +11

