NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Kings vs. Jazz

I’ve created a three-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Kings-Jazz, with the odds coming out to +450.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Sacramento Kings

Kevin Huerter (back) — Questionable

Malik Monk (shoulder) — Questionable

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton (injury management) — OUT

Domantas Sabonis Over 18.5 Points

Things are setting up very nicely for a huge Sabonis game tonight. The versatile big man has been playing at an incredibly high level lately, scoring 19-plus points in eight of his last 10 contests.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are horrendous defensively against big men. Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk are impressive offensive talents, but Utah simply has no one on the roster capable of containing Sabonis. We could be looking at a 20-20 game from him tonight.

Lauri Markkanen Over 23.5 Points

As I mentioned above, Markkanen has really found his rhythm offensively. The 25-year-old is a rare talent at 7’0. Markkanen has cleared 23.5 points six times in his last seven games, and he boasts a 23.8-point average on the season.

For anyone worried about Sabonis guarding him, those concerns can be alleviated. Despite being one of the tallest players on Utah’s roster, Markkanen is actually playing most of his minutes at small forward due to his impressive 42.9% three-point average. Sabonis may wind up defending him for stretches, but Lauri will likely have an advantageous matchup for most of the game.

Under 242.5 Points

Whenever you see a game total that’s this high, you have to be somewhat suspicious. Both the Kings and Jazz are great offensive teams, but 243 combined points is very difficult in an NBA game. Almost everything has to go right offensively for that to happen without overtime.

If either team goes through a five-minute scoring drought, that could be enough to kill any chance of hitting the over. While Utah and Sacramento are certainly capable of racking up a ton of points, the under feels more realistic tonight.

