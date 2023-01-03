TCU running back Kendre Miller: Status for CFP National Championship vs. Georgia

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Kendre Miller was injured late in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan, and his head coach Sonny Dykes gave an update on his status earlier today.

Sonny Dykes calls RB Kendre Miller “questionable” for the title game. Miller injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan.



“We’re hopeful to get Kendre back. … As the week progresses, we’ll know a little bit more.” — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) January 3, 2023

If Miller can go, it’s a huge boost to a TCU team that will be a double-digit underdog at kickoff. Miller ran for 1399 yards on 224 carries this season, with 17 touchdowns on the ground. He added 16 receptions for 116 yards as well.

TCU (13-1) entered the bowl season as the No. 6 offense in the country according to SP+, but will be facing the No. 2 defense in America as well. Georgia (14-0) seems to have the advantage when they have the ball, hosting the No. 16 offense but facing the No. 33 defense. Every key player can make a huge difference in this matchup.

The Frogs are a 13-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 62.5.