How to watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 via live stream

It’s the beginning of the year and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show of the year is here to kick 2023 off. Wrestle Kingdom 17 hails from the Tokyo Dome and if you’re in America, you might want to keep a pot of coffee on. Check out how to watch the event, when it’s on, and the full match card below.

When is Wrestle Kingdom 17?

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 is on January 4th, 2023, starting at 5pm JST in Japan, or 3am ET here in the United States. The dark matches will begin at 3:20pm JST/1:20am ET.

How to watch Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is available to stream on NJPW World in the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, and Australia. it will cost ¥999, or about $7.65 USD.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 Full Card

Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Will Ospreay (c) Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title

Karl Anderson (c) vs. Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight Title

Kairi (c) vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Title

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita for the NJPW World Television Title

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi) for the IWGP Tag Team Titles

Catch 2/2 (T. J. Perkins and Francesco Akira) (c) vs. LiYoh (Lio Rush and Yoh) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi)

Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki, and Tiger Mask in the Antonio Inoki Memorial match

New Japan Ranbo match to determine the number one contender to the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg; Exhibition