Odds for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House plunge after first vote

The vote to become Speaker of the House in the 118th Congress was expected to be contentious, but the battle for Kevin McCarthy to take the gavel hasn’t played out in his favor so far.

Here are the results of the first ballot. Someone, eventually, will need to get to 218 votes to take over as speaker, which is 50%+1 of the elected House. There are currently 434 members after the death of Donald McEachin of Virginia in November.

Speaker of the House first ballot results

Hakeem Jeffries – 212

Kevin McCarthy – 203

Andy Biggs – 10

Jim Jordan – 6

Other – 3

There are more than five members that have claimed to be “Never Kevin,” and saying that under no circumstances will they vote for McCarthy to be the leader of the House.

So how do the betting markets think this will go? Yesterday McCarthy was at .61 to become Speaker at PredictIt, roughly equating to a 61% chance to take the job. That has fallen to .52 as of this writing. The man that has increased the most on that scale is Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was elected majority whip by his party and has endorsed McCarthy for Speaker. He’s gone from .27 to .34 after the first ballot.

While the Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries did win the first ballot via plurality, and while no Democrats strayed and voted for someone else, he’s not going to become the next Speaker. There is a consensus amongst the Republicans voting against him that will not happen.

We’ll add more here as we find more betting movement and additional votes are taken.