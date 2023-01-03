Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out Tuesday vs. Celtics with illness

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ruled star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics with an illness. Gilgeous-Alexander is the latest player to succumb to the illness bug, which has been going around the NBA a lot since the beginning of December.

Fantasy basketball impact

Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the top, if not the top, point guard option on tonight’s DFS slate. Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are likely going to get big minutes with SGA out, and the latter offers more value as a perimeter threat. Giddey is the better overall player and should lead this offense with SGA out.

Betting impact

The Thunder weren’t favored to begin with in this matchup, and now will likely lose even more ground on the spread with Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined. Taking the Celtics on the spread and moneyline would be the right move, while the under is probably the play on the total.