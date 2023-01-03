Sasha Banks seemingly says goodbye to the WWE with a series of tweets

One of the biggest questions in wrestling going into the new year would be the whereabouts of one Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado. Would she go back to the WWE, go over to AEW, or was there smoke to the fire of her being courted by Bushiroad in NJPW?

In a tweetstorm earlier tonight, Varnado has put things to bed (maybe). She thanked people from Triple H, Vince McMahon, William Regal, her fans, and even her WWE moniker, Sasha Banks.

From various reports and posts from her social media accounts, Varnado is in Japan just in time for NJPW’s big show, Wrestle Kingdom 17, to take place. What is presumed to happen is that she will challenge whoever wins the IWGP Women’s title match between KAIRI (c) and Tam Nakano. Things could change, and wrestlers often come back to the WWE after a prolonged absence. She was a five-time-time RAW women’s champion, had one of the best matches in NXT history in the iron women match with Bayley, part of the inaugural women’s tag team champions, and headlined a Wrestlemania with Bianca Belair. Not to mention Varnado is only 30.

It’s always been on her bucket list to wrestle in Japan. So, as her profile extends into the acting world – why not do all the things you want to do now? WWE will always be there for her, I’m sure.