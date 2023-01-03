Bradley Beal OUT for rest of Tuesday’s game vs. Bucks with hamstring soreness

The Washington Wizards are going to be without star shooting guard Bradley Beal for the rest of Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to hamstring soreness, per the team. Beal has been battling a hamstring issue which has been labeled as a day-to-day ailment and did make his return to the floor tonight after missing three games.

Bradley Beal will not return to tonight's game because of left hamstring soreness, the Wizards said. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) January 4, 2023

Beal played just 13 minutes in the contest before exiting initially, which likely means either the player or team tried to rush back before being 100%. The Wizards were actually on a winning streak despite Beal missing three games, so it’s odd to envision a scenario where he rushes back to the court. After what happened with Devin Booker, the Wizards could’ve exercised more caution. Hopefully, this doesn’t turn into anything more than soreness.

With Beal sidelined, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma should see more shots in the offense. Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Will Barton will absorb most of Beal’s minutes in the backcourt.