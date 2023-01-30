Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, January 30

There are eight games Monday in the NBA, which gives us a good opportunity to find valuable player props for bettors. Even with some big stars out, there’s a chance to get great props on the day’s slate. Here’s a look at our favorite plays for Monday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Klay Thompson over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Thunder (-145)

Thompson occasionally has some duds from deep, but he’s hit the over on this line in eight of his last 11 games. The guard has hit at least three triples in 12 of his last 15 games, so he’s going to come close to this mark. Thompson loves playing the Thunder, shooting 38% from deep in 29 career appearances against the team. Back him to have another strong night from behind the arc Monday, even in a potential blowout.

De’Aaron Fox under 25.5 points vs. Timberwolves (-110)

Fox had 29 in the last meeting between these teams a few days ago, but he’s gone under this line in seven of his last 10 games. He is averaging 23.9 points per game on the season and Minnesota likely will look to contain him more Monday. The Kings point guard is having a strong season but he’ll probably go under this number tonight.

Fred VanVleet over 6.5 assists vs. Suns (+110)

VanVleet has been on a tear when it comes to distributing the ball, hitting the over on this line in 11 of his last 15 games. He’s gone over in each of the last two games, and seems to be moving the ball more in order to compensate for his struggles shooting the ball. The Suns have been around the league average of late in terms of opponent assists, so VanVleet has a great chance of hitting the over again Monday.