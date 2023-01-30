NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 30

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, which gives us some solid options when it comes to finding DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,100

The Lakers are without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis Monday, so someone else is going to have to step up offensively. Hachimura is a great candidate to see more minutes here, and should get a decent amount of touches in this contest. The young forward hasn’t quite clicked yet with his new team but he has a great outlook tonight against the Nets.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $4,100

Monk played just 19 minutes in the the last meeting between the Kings and Timberwolves, but still managed to deliver 21.8 DKFP. He hit 36.3 DKFP a few games ago in 24 minutes against the Grizzlies, so there’s the potential for him to have a big number if he can see the court a bit more. There’s some risk given the loaded Sacramento rotation, but Monk’s potential as a three-point shooter creates more upside than other value options.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $4,700

Looney has quietly been delivering major fantasy value for the Warriors. He’s hit 20+ DKFP in five straight games, topping 30 DKFP once and 35 DKFP another time in that stretch. The big man gets a great matchup against the Thunder Monday, and should be able to keep producing solid numbers despite seeing less minutes over the last three games.