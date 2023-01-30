Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Nets on Monday

The Brooklyn Nets (30-19) will travel to the West coast to take on the Los Angeles Lakers (23-27) Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air on NBATV. This is the second matchup between these two team this season, with the Lakers winning the first one 116-103 on November 13.

This game is much more exciting when these teams are at full health. However, we will see a number of superstars out in this one. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kevin Durant will all be out for this matchup. Lonnie Walker is probable for this matchup with a knee injury. For the Nets, Ben Simmons is questionable with a knee injury and T.J. Warren is doubtful with a left shin contusion.

The Nets are 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 230.5. On the moneyline, the Nets are -380 while the Lakers are +310.

Lakers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -9

With James and Davis out, it is hard to see the Lakers competing in this matchup. They have struggled when both stars are out over the past few seasons. Simmons could play in this game for the Nets. If that is the case, the Lakers are just outmatched. They don’t have another superstar aside from James and Davis. Stopping Kyrie Irving will be too much for them.

Brooklyn has been decent on the road as it is 15-12 against the spread in road games. Irving has been playing great over the past few games, averaging 36.3 points per game in his last six. Expect a big win from the Nets in this one.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

There’s a number of reasons the under should hit in this matchup. With their two best players out, how are the Lakers going to score? This offense doesn’t have a true scorer. It seems they will be relying on Russell Westbrook but aside from him, they don't have many guys getting them 20+ points.

As the favorite, the under has cashed in 19 of 33 games for the Nets. The under is 21-27-1 in all Nets games this year. That would be a reason to take the over but this is a big number and the under has cashed much more for the Nets this season. Back the under here.