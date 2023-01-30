Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Timberwolves on Monday

The Sacramento Kings (27-21) will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) Monday night. They will tip at 8 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis. This is the second matchup between these two teams. The Timberwolves won the first matchup 117-110 just two days ago.

The Kings come into this game at full health, while the Timberwolves are a bit banged up. Rudy Gobert is questionable with a groin injury in this game which he’s dealt with the past few games. However, he has still played, so I would expect him to be available Monday night.

The Kings are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 238. On the moneyline, the Kings are -115 while the Timberwolves are -105.

Kings vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +1

For a good portion of the first half of the season, everybody was criticizing the Timberwolves and what they gave up to add Gobert. But they have played great lately. They’re 4-1 in their last five and they’re having success without Karl-Anthony Towns. They should keep improving once he returns.

Although Sacramento has been one of the top teams in the NBA against the spread, the Timberwolves have just been better in recent games. Look for another Minnesota win at home in this one.

Over/Under: Under 238

This is a huge number. As a home team, the under has cashed in 16 of 28 games for the Timberwolves. For the Kings, on the road, the under has cashed in 15 of 21 games. That is the most in the NBA. The last time these teams faced off, the total went under this number by 11 points. There’s no reason you should take the over in this matchup.