Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Suns on Monday

The Toronto Raptors (23-28) will travel to take on the Phoenix Suns (26-25) on Monday. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET form Footprint Center in Phoenix. This is the second matchup between these two teams this season as the Raptors won the first 113-104 on December 30.

The Suns are dealing with the normal injuries that they have been for the past few weeks in Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet all out. The Raptors will be without OG Anunoby who is dealing with a wrist injury. Dalton Banton is also listed as questionable.

The Suns are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 220.5. On the moneyline, the Suns are -125 while the Raptors are +105.

Raptors vs. Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -1.5

Not having Anunoby is going to hurt this Raptors team. The Suns haven’t been great without Booker this season, but are 4-1 in their last five games and are the home team tonight. Look for Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton to lead this team to victory.

The Suns have covered in 15 of 26 home games this season. While the Raptors have been up and down, they are 8-16 on the road this season. I don’t see how they can go into Phoenix and take down the Suns.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

The over has cashed in 28 of 51 games for the Raptors this season. The Raptors have struggled a bit defensively, but have been able to score points this season. I expect both teams to score in the 100’s and this to be a close game late. With the losing team having to foul late, look for this over to cash by a few points.