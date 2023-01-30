Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

The Atlanta Hawks (25-25) will travel to the West coast to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (23-26). This matchup will tip off at 10 p.m. ET from Moda Center in Portland. This is the first matchup between the two teams this season.

Trae Young is a game-time decision for the Hawks as he’s still dealing with an ankle injury. For the Trail Blazers, Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic are listed as game-time decisions. Hart is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Nurkic is dealing with a calf injury. Both these guys have been brought up in trade talks, so that is something to keep an eye on.

The Trail Blazers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 237. On the moneyline, the Trail Blazers are -130 while the Hawks are +110.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers -2

The Blazers have been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread this season. At home, Portland has covered in 14 of 24 games. The Hawks are 11-14-1 on the road this season. Young is banged up, so even if he plays, he won't be at his best. Look for a big game from Damian Lillard to help the Blazers win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 237

Neither team has been great defensively this season. This is a game where both teams will need their stars to step up to get the win. With both teams struggling defensively, a game in the 120s is not out of question.

In home games for Portland, the over is 13-9-2 which is surprising given that Blazers games have not gone over much in general. For the Hawks, the over has cashed in 16 of 26 road games this season. Look for a high-scoring contest here.