Breaking down Super Bowl 57 MVP odds

Super Bowl 57 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. While winning the game is the main focal point, one player that has the best performance for the winning team will earn the coveted Super Bowl MVP Award. Here, we break down the DraftKings Sportsbook odds for which player will win the award and be heading to Disney World.
The reigning Super Bowl MVP is WR Cooper Kupp, who helped the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals. The last six recipients of the award have been either a quarterback (four) or a wide receiver (two). The last non-offensive player to win the award was Von Miller in 2016 for his performance with the Denver Broncos over the Carolina Panthers.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the favorite at +110 and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes follows at +130. It drops from there to the first non-quarterback, with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at +1000. Here is the full list of odds following Championship weekend.
Super Bowl 57 MVP odds, January 30
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Jalen Hurts
|+110
|Patrick Mahomes
|+130
|Travis Kelce
|+1000
|AJ Brown
|+1000
|Miles Sanders
|+2200
|Devonta Smith
|+2500
|Isiah Pacheco
|+3500
|Chris Jones
|+4000
|Haason Reddick
|+4000
|Jerick McKinnon
|+5000
|Darius Slay
|+6000
|Dallas Goedert
|+6000
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|+6000
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|+8000
|Brandon Graham
|+8000
|Nick Bolton
|+8000
|Frank Clark
|+8000
|Kadarius Toney
|+10000
|Quez Watkins
|+10000
|George Karlaftis
|+10000
|T.J. Edwards
|+10000
|L'Jarius Sneed
|+15000
|Willie Gay
|+15000
|Josh Sweat
|+15000
|Justin Reid
|+15000
|Skyy Moore
|+20000
|Kenneth Gainwell
|+20000
|Boston Scott
|+20000
|Fletcher Cox
|+20000
|Mecole Hardman
|+25000
|Ndamukong Suh
|+25000
|Kyzir White
|+25000
|Zach Pascal
|+25000
|James Bradberry
|+25000
|Trent McDuffie
|+25000
|Reed Blankenship
|+25000
|Justin Watson
|+25000
|Jake Elliott
|+25000
|Harrison Butker
|+25000
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|+25000
|Mike Danna
|+25000
This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.