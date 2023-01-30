Breaking down Super Bowl 57 MVP odds

Super Bowl 57 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. While winning the game is the main focal point, one player that has the best performance for the winning team will earn the coveted Super Bowl MVP Award. Here, we break down the DraftKings Sportsbook odds for which player will win the award and be heading to Disney World.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is WR Cooper Kupp, who helped the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals. The last six recipients of the award have been either a quarterback (four) or a wide receiver (two). The last non-offensive player to win the award was Von Miller in 2016 for his performance with the Denver Broncos over the Carolina Panthers.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the favorite at +110 and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes follows at +130. It drops from there to the first non-quarterback, with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at +1000. Here is the full list of odds following Championship weekend.

Super Bowl 57 MVP odds, January 30 Player Odds Player Odds Jalen Hurts +110 Patrick Mahomes +130 Travis Kelce +1000 AJ Brown +1000 Miles Sanders +2200 Devonta Smith +2500 Isiah Pacheco +3500 Chris Jones +4000 Haason Reddick +4000 Jerick McKinnon +5000 Darius Slay +6000 Dallas Goedert +6000 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +6000 JuJu Smith-Schuster +8000 Brandon Graham +8000 Nick Bolton +8000 Frank Clark +8000 Kadarius Toney +10000 Quez Watkins +10000 George Karlaftis +10000 T.J. Edwards +10000 L'Jarius Sneed +15000 Willie Gay +15000 Josh Sweat +15000 Justin Reid +15000 Skyy Moore +20000 Kenneth Gainwell +20000 Boston Scott +20000 Fletcher Cox +20000 Mecole Hardman +25000 Ndamukong Suh +25000 Kyzir White +25000 Zach Pascal +25000 James Bradberry +25000 Trent McDuffie +25000 Reed Blankenship +25000 Justin Watson +25000 Jake Elliott +25000 Harrison Butker +25000 C.J. Gardner-Johnson +25000 Mike Danna +25000

