 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down Super Bowl 57 MVP odds

We take a look at some favorites, sleepers, and longshots to win this year’s Super Bowl MVP award.

By TeddyRicketson
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles yells on stage with Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Super Bowl 57 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. While winning the game is the main focal point, one player that has the best performance for the winning team will earn the coveted Super Bowl MVP Award. Here, we break down the DraftKings Sportsbook odds for which player will win the award and be heading to Disney World.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is WR Cooper Kupp, who helped the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals. The last six recipients of the award have been either a quarterback (four) or a wide receiver (two). The last non-offensive player to win the award was Von Miller in 2016 for his performance with the Denver Broncos over the Carolina Panthers.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the favorite at +110 and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes follows at +130. It drops from there to the first non-quarterback, with Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at +1000. Here is the full list of odds following Championship weekend.

Super Bowl 57 MVP odds, January 30

Player Odds
Player Odds
Jalen Hurts +110
Patrick Mahomes +130
Travis Kelce +1000
AJ Brown +1000
Miles Sanders +2200
Devonta Smith +2500
Isiah Pacheco +3500
Chris Jones +4000
Haason Reddick +4000
Jerick McKinnon +5000
Darius Slay +6000
Dallas Goedert +6000
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +6000
JuJu Smith-Schuster +8000
Brandon Graham +8000
Nick Bolton +8000
Frank Clark +8000
Kadarius Toney +10000
Quez Watkins +10000
George Karlaftis +10000
T.J. Edwards +10000
L'Jarius Sneed +15000
Willie Gay +15000
Josh Sweat +15000
Justin Reid +15000
Skyy Moore +20000
Kenneth Gainwell +20000
Boston Scott +20000
Fletcher Cox +20000
Mecole Hardman +25000
Ndamukong Suh +25000
Kyzir White +25000
Zach Pascal +25000
James Bradberry +25000
Trent McDuffie +25000
Reed Blankenship +25000
Justin Watson +25000
Jake Elliott +25000
Harrison Butker +25000
C.J. Gardner-Johnson +25000
Mike Danna +25000

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

View all 24 stories

More From DraftKings Nation