Super Bowl 57 odds: How odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles have moved overnight

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs punched their tickets to Super Bowl 57 on Sunday and we are now 13 days away from the big game in Glendale, Arizona. The teams will kick off on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium.

Last week, DraftKings Sportsbook created lookahead lines for all four possible Super Bowl matchups. The Chiefs opened as a one-point favorite against the Eagles at that point. Those lines came down on Sunday afternoon when the NFC Championship Game got underway. The odds for Chiefs-Eagles re-opened as Harrison Butker kicked his game-winning field goal and Philadelphia was now favored by a point. The line quickly moved to Eagles -1.5 and before the end of the night was at -2.5. Since then it has come back to -2.

The biggest thing the next two weeks brings is a chance for Patrick Mahomes to rest his ailing ankle. Jalen Hurts will be able to continue getting his shoulder closer to 100%, but he was looking a lot better with his injury than Mahomes was with his. It’s unlikely Mahomes will be 100% in two weeks, but given what he was able to do against the Bengals, he should be in a good position when Super Bowl 57 kicks off.

Here’s a look at how betting odds opened for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup and how the lines have moved overnight.

Chiefs vs. Eagles: Super Bowl 57 odds movement

Opening point spread: Eagles -1

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Eagles -115, Chiefs -105

Current point spread: Eagles -2

Current point total: 50

Current moneyline: Eagles -130, Chiefs +110

