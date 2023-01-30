 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The field is set for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By grace.mcdermott
Sony Open in Hawaii - Round One Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place over four days and three courses this week. Teeing off on Thursday, February 2 and running through Sunday, February 5, a group of the world’s top golfers will join other athletes and celebrities in California to play at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and Monterrey Peninsula Country Club.

Last year’s winner, Tom Hoge, returns to the field, alongside 2022 runner-up and perennial contender Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick join the field, as well. Hoge beat Spieth by two strokes last year, finishing at -19.

This year, Spieth, Fitzpatrick, and Hovland top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Spieth opened at +850 to win, but has already been bet up to +900. Fitzpatrick (+1000) and Hovland (+1100) are the second and third choices respectively. Hoge is behind them at +2000, but should be a popular choice amongst the wagering public this week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday, February 2:

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jordan Spieth +900 +250 +150
Matt Fitzpatrick +1000 +260 +150
Viktor Hovland +1100 +280 +170
Seamus Power +1900 +500 +275
Tom Hoge +2000 +450 +250
Maverick McNealy +2000 +450 +260
Andrew Putnam +2500 +550 +280
Justin Rose +2800 +600 +320
Matt Kuchar +3500 +750 +360
Keith Mitchell +3500 +800 +400
Denny McCarthy +3500 +750 +360
Joel Dahmen +4500 +900 +400
Thomas Detry +5000 +1000 +500
Taylor Pendrith +5000 +1000 +450
Alex Smalley +5000 +1000 +500
Taylor Moore +5500 +1100 +500
Trey Mullinax +6000 +1200 +550
Scott Stallings +6000 +1200 +550
Nick Taylor +6000 +1200 +550
Dean Burmester +6000 +1200 +550
David Lipsky +6000 +1200 +550
Ben Griffin +6000 +1200 +550
Russell Knox +6500 +1200 +550
Davis Riley +6500 +1200 +600
Will Gordon +7000 +1400 +600
Nick Hardy +7000 +1400 +650
Kurt Kitayama +7000 +1200 +600
S.H. Kim +7500 +1400 +650
Matthew NeSmith +7500 +1400 +650
Lanto Griffin +7500 +1400 +650
Erik Van Rooyen +7500 +1400 +650
Brendon Todd +7500 +1400 +650
Beau Hossler +7500 +1400 +650
Webb Simpson +8000 +1600 +700
Robby Shelton +8000 +1600 +700
Kevin Kisner +8000 +1600 +700
Callum Tarren +8000 +1600 +700
Ryan Palmer +9000 +1800 +800
Nate Lashley +9000 +1600 +750
Kevin Streelman +9000 +1600 +750
Justin Suh +9000 +1600 +750
Troy Merritt +10000 +1800 +800
Joseph Bramlett +10000 +1800 +800
Greyson Sigg +10000 +1800 +800
Kevin Yu +11000 +2000 +900
Garrick Higgo +11000 +2000 +900
Byeong Hun An +11000 +2000 +850
Scott Piercy +13000 +2200 +1000
Harry Hall +13000 +2500 +1000
Danny Willett +13000 +2200 +900
Chesson Hadley +13000 +2200 +1000
Brandon Wu +13000 +2200 +900
Ben Taylor +13000 +2200 +900
Jimmy Walker +15000 +2800 +1200
Harry Higgs +15000 +2800 +1200
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2800 +1200
Carl Yuan +15000 +2800 +1100
Adam Schenk +15000 +2500 +1100
Aaron Baddeley +15000 +2500 +1000
Matti Schmid +18000 +3500 +1200
Mark Hubbard +18000 +3000 +1100
Charley Hoffman +18000 +3500 +1200
Austin Eckroat +18000 +3000 +1200
Justin Lower +20000 +3500 +1200
Doug Ghim +20000 +3500 +1200
Ben Silverman +20000 +3500 +1200
Adam Long +20000 +3500 +1200
Sam Stevens +25000 +4000 +1400
Ryan Armour +25000 +4000 +1400
MJ Daffue +25000 +4000 +1600
Luke Donald +25000 +4500 +1600
James Hahn +25000 +3500 +1400
Ben Martin +25000 +4000 +1400
Zecheng Dou +30000 +5000 +1800
Vincent Norrman +30000 +4500 +1600
Sean O'Hair +30000 +5000 +1800
Satoshi Kodaira +30000 +5500 +1800
S.Y. Noh +30000 +5000 +1800
Peter Malnati +30000 +4500 +1800
Michael Kim +30000 +5500 +2000
Matthias Schwab +30000 +4500 +1600
Marcel Siem +30000 +5000 +1800
Lucas Glover +30000 +4500 +1600
Kevin Tway +30000 +5000 +1800
Henrik Norlander +30000 +5000 +1800
Harrison Endycott +30000 +4500 +1600
Erik Barnes +30000 +4500 +1800
Eric Cole +30000 +5000 +1800
Doc Redman +30000 +5000 +1800
David Lingmerth +30000 +5000 +1800
Chad Ramey +30000 +5500 +2000
Cameron Percy +30000 +5500 +1800
Austin Smotherman +30000 +4500 +1600
Austin Cook +30000 +5000 +1800
Andrew Novak +30000 +4500 +1600
Tyson Alexander +35000 +6000 +2000
Tano Goya +35000 +5500 +2000
Ryan Moore +35000 +6000 +2200
Nico Echavarria +35000 +6000 +2200
Dylan Wu +35000 +6000 +2000
Chris Stroud +35000 +5500 +2000
Brian Gay +35000 +6000 +2200
Fabian Gomez +35000 +6000 +2000
Augusto Nunez +35000 +5500 +2000
Zac Blair +40000 +6000 +2200
Rory Sabbatini +40000 +7000 +2500
Paul Haley II +40000 +6000 +2200
Michael Gligic +40000 +7500 +2500
Kevin Roy +40000 +7000 +2500
Kelly Kraft +40000 +7500 +2500
Jonathan Byrd +40000 +7000 +2500
Hank Lebioda +40000 +7000 +2200
Grayson Murray +40000 +6000 +2200
Camilo Villegas +40000 +7500 +2500
Brice Garnett +40000 +6000 +2200
Brian Stuard +40000 +6000 +2200
Brent Grant +40000 +7000 +2500
William McGirt +50000 +9000 +2800
Trevor Cone +50000 +8000 +2800
Sung Kang +50000 +8000 +2800
Scott Brown +50000 +8000 +2800
Ryan Brehm +50000 +8000 +2800
Philip Knowles +50000 +8000 +2800
Kyle Westmoreland +50000 +8000 +2500
Kevin Chappell +50000 +8000 +2800
Cody Gribble +50000 +8000 +2800
Bill Haas +50000 +8000 +2800
Andrew Landry +50000 +8000 +2800
Anders Albertson +50000 +8000 +2800
Trevor Werbylo +60000 +9000 +3000
Tommy Gainey +60000 +10000 +3500
Scott Harrington +60000 +9000 +3000
Richy Werenski +60000 +9000 +3000
Nick Watney +60000 +10000 +3500
Max McGreevy +60000 +11000 +3500
Martin Trainer +60000 +9000 +3500
Jason Dufner +60000 +9000 +3000
J.B. Holmes +60000 +11000 +3500
Carson Young +60000 +9000 +3000
Brandon Matthews +60000 +9000 +3000
Wesley Bryan +80000 +13000 +4000
Kyle Stanley +80000 +13000 +4000
John Pak +80000 +11000 +3500
Greg Chalmers +80000 +11000 +3500
Geoff Ogilvy +80000 +13000 +4500
Garett Reband +80000 +11000 +3500
Ted Potter, Jr. +100000 +15000 +4500
Robert Garrigus +100000 +18000 +5500
RJ Manke +100000 +15000 +5000
Paul O'Hara +100000 +15000 +5000
D.A. Points +100000 +15000 +4500
Bo Van Pelt +100000 +20000 +6000
Tom Johnson +150000 +25000 +6500
Ben Crane +150000 +20000 +6000
Arjun Atwal +150000 +25000 +7000
Charles Porter +150000 +25000 +7000

