Opening odds for 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place over four days and three courses this week. Teeing off on Thursday, February 2 and running through Sunday, February 5, a group of the world’s top golfers will join other athletes and celebrities in California to play at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and Monterrey Peninsula Country Club.
Last year’s winner, Tom Hoge, returns to the field, alongside 2022 runner-up and perennial contender Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick join the field, as well. Hoge beat Spieth by two strokes last year, finishing at -19.
This year, Spieth, Fitzpatrick, and Hovland top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Spieth opened at +850 to win, but has already been bet up to +900. Fitzpatrick (+1000) and Hovland (+1100) are the second and third choices respectively. Hoge is behind them at +2000, but should be a popular choice amongst the wagering public this week.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday, February 2:
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jordan Spieth
|+900
|+250
|+150
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1000
|+260
|+150
|Viktor Hovland
|+1100
|+280
|+170
|Seamus Power
|+1900
|+500
|+275
|Tom Hoge
|+2000
|+450
|+250
|Maverick McNealy
|+2000
|+450
|+260
|Andrew Putnam
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Justin Rose
|+2800
|+600
|+320
|Matt Kuchar
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Keith Mitchell
|+3500
|+800
|+400
|Denny McCarthy
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Joel Dahmen
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Thomas Detry
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Alex Smalley
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Taylor Moore
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Trey Mullinax
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Scott Stallings
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Nick Taylor
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Dean Burmester
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|David Lipsky
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Ben Griffin
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Russell Knox
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Davis Riley
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Will Gordon
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Nick Hardy
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Kurt Kitayama
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|S.H. Kim
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Matthew NeSmith
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Lanto Griffin
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Brendon Todd
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Beau Hossler
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Webb Simpson
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Robby Shelton
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Kevin Kisner
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Callum Tarren
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Ryan Palmer
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Nate Lashley
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Kevin Streelman
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Justin Suh
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Troy Merritt
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Joseph Bramlett
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Greyson Sigg
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Kevin Yu
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Garrick Higgo
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Byeong Hun An
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Harry Hall
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Chesson Hadley
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Brandon Wu
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Ben Taylor
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Jimmy Walker
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Harry Higgs
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Carl Yuan
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Aaron Baddeley
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Matti Schmid
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Mark Hubbard
|+18000
|+3000
|+1100
|Charley Hoffman
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Austin Eckroat
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Justin Lower
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Doug Ghim
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ben Silverman
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Adam Long
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Sam Stevens
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Ryan Armour
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|MJ Daffue
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Luke Donald
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|James Hahn
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Ben Martin
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Zecheng Dou
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Vincent Norrman
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Sean O'Hair
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|S.Y. Noh
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Michael Kim
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Matthias Schwab
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Marcel Siem
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Lucas Glover
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Henrik Norlander
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Harrison Endycott
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Erik Barnes
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Eric Cole
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|David Lingmerth
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Cameron Percy
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|Austin Smotherman
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Austin Cook
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Tyson Alexander
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Tano Goya
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Ryan Moore
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Nico Echavarria
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Dylan Wu
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Chris Stroud
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brian Gay
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Fabian Gomez
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Augusto Nunez
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Zac Blair
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Rory Sabbatini
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Paul Haley II
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Kevin Roy
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Jonathan Byrd
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Hank Lebioda
|+40000
|+7000
|+2200
|Grayson Murray
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Camilo Villegas
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Brice Garnett
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Brian Stuard
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Brent Grant
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|William McGirt
|+50000
|+9000
|+2800
|Trevor Cone
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Sung Kang
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Scott Brown
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Philip Knowles
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+50000
|+8000
|+2500
|Kevin Chappell
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Cody Gribble
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Bill Haas
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Andrew Landry
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Anders Albertson
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Trevor Werbylo
|+60000
|+9000
|+3000
|Tommy Gainey
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Scott Harrington
|+60000
|+9000
|+3000
|Richy Werenski
|+60000
|+9000
|+3000
|Nick Watney
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Max McGreevy
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Martin Trainer
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Jason Dufner
|+60000
|+9000
|+3000
|J.B. Holmes
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Carson Young
|+60000
|+9000
|+3000
|Brandon Matthews
|+60000
|+9000
|+3000
|Wesley Bryan
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Kyle Stanley
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|John Pak
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Greg Chalmers
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Garett Reband
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|+100000
|+15000
|+4500
|Robert Garrigus
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|RJ Manke
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Paul O'Hara
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|D.A. Points
|+100000
|+15000
|+4500
|Bo Van Pelt
|+100000
|+20000
|+6000
|Tom Johnson
|+150000
|+25000
|+6500
|Ben Crane
|+150000
|+20000
|+6000
|Arjun Atwal
|+150000
|+25000
|+7000
|Charles Porter
|+150000
|+25000
|+7000