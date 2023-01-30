Opening odds for 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place over four days and three courses this week. Teeing off on Thursday, February 2 and running through Sunday, February 5, a group of the world’s top golfers will join other athletes and celebrities in California to play at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and Monterrey Peninsula Country Club.

Last year’s winner, Tom Hoge, returns to the field, alongside 2022 runner-up and perennial contender Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick join the field, as well. Hoge beat Spieth by two strokes last year, finishing at -19.

This year, Spieth, Fitzpatrick, and Hovland top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Spieth opened at +850 to win, but has already been bet up to +900. Fitzpatrick (+1000) and Hovland (+1100) are the second and third choices respectively. Hoge is behind them at +2000, but should be a popular choice amongst the wagering public this week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which tees off Thursday, February 2: