2023 NFL Draft order: Championship round settles two more picks in the first round

The Bears hold the No. 1 pick and we can now add the 49ers and Bengals to the first round draft order.

By David Fucillo
Joe Burrow #9 and head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFL wrapped up Championship weekend and the Super Bowl 57 matchup is set. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Eagles thumped the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and the Chiefs edged out the Cincinnati Bengals in the closing seconds of the AFC Championship Game.

The close of the Championship Round mean we have two more positions settled in the first round order for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers lost on Sunday, which sets them into the 29th and 30th positions, respectively. The 49ers traded their pick to the Dolphins to move up two years ago for Trey Lance, and the Dolphins then dealt that pick to the Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade.

After teams lose in each round of the playoffs, their draft order is determined by their regular season record in the next four spots available. Here’s the draft order for the top 30 teams in the 2023 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Teams in italics are still alive in the playoffs and thus their first round position is not settled.

  1. Chicago Bears, 3-14, .571
  2. Houston Texans, 3-13-1, .481
  3. Arizona Cardinals, 4-13, .529
  4. Indianapolis Colts, 4-12-1, .512
  5. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 5-12, .481
  6. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 5-12, .517
  7. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-11, .474
  8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10, .467
  9. Carolina Panthers, 7-10, .474
  10. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 7-10, .507
  11. Tennessee Titans, 7-10, .509
  12. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 7-10, .524
  13. New York Jets, 7-10, .538
  14. New England Patriots, 8-9, .502
  15. Green Bay Packers, 8-9, .524
  16. Washington Commanders, 8-8-1, .536
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-8, .519
  18. Detroit Lions, 9-8, .535
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-9, .503
  20. Seattle Seahawks, 9-8, .462
  21. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 9-8 .537
  22. Los Angeles Chargers, 10-8, .443
  23. Baltimore Ravens, 10-7, .509
  24. Minnesota Vikings, 13-4, .474
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-8, .467
  26. New York Giants, 9-7-1, .526
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5, .507
  28. Buffalo Bills, 13-3, .503
  29. Cincinnati Bengals, 12-4, .524
  30. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 13-4, .417
  31. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, .453
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 14-3, .474

