2023 NFL Draft order: Championship round settles two more picks in the first round

The NFL wrapped up Championship weekend and the Super Bowl 57 matchup is set. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Eagles thumped the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and the Chiefs edged out the Cincinnati Bengals in the closing seconds of the AFC Championship Game.

The close of the Championship Round mean we have two more positions settled in the first round order for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers lost on Sunday, which sets them into the 29th and 30th positions, respectively. The 49ers traded their pick to the Dolphins to move up two years ago for Trey Lance, and the Dolphins then dealt that pick to the Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade.

After teams lose in each round of the playoffs, their draft order is determined by their regular season record in the next four spots available. Here’s the draft order for the top 30 teams in the 2023 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Teams in italics are still alive in the playoffs and thus their first round position is not settled.