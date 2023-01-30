A full rundown of DraftKings Showdown pricing for Super Bowl 57

It’s here! The 57th Super Bowl has been set and that means it’s time to start making those DFS lineups. This year we’ll see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in what appears to be a strong matchup in Arizona.

In DraftKings Showdown DFS, you have 50k to fill your roster out and with the single game of the Super Bowl, we have one captain’s spot (which gets 1.5X the fantasy points) and five flex spots. Below we have pricing for all the flex spots. To know what it would cost to roster a player as captain, just multiply the cost by 1.5.

This Super Bowl matchup puts two of the best fantasy QBs head to head as Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes compete for the Lombardi Trophy. Hurts will cost a smidge more to roster at $11,200 to Mahomes’ $11,000. Hurts’ 15 rushing touchdowns this season (including playoffs) is a bit of a cheat code, but Mahomes can put up huge numbers through the air and if his ankle is feeling better, can also add a rushing TD here and there.

Mahomes’ ankle didn’t slow down his passing much in the Championship game, as he threw for 275 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs. Hurts on the other hand didn’t do much of all in a game where the 49ers couldn’t score due to not having a healthy quarterback.

The questions will of course come down to who of the offensive playmakers will elevate their numbers in the big game. We saw Kenneth Gainwell step up in the Championship Game, but Miles Sanders was the one who hoarded the touchdowns and fantasy points. And that shows in the pricing with Sanders $2,800 more to roster.

There are some injuries to the Chiefs receivers, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney both unable to return to the game on Sunday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the hero in the win though, as he caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, which looks to have lifted his pricing as the highest for the Chiefs wide receivers. Finding the Chiefs WR who shines in the Super Bowl will be key for DFS lineups.

DK DFS Prices, Super Bowl 57 Position Name FLEX CPT Avg Position Name FLEX CPT Avg QB Jalen Hurts 11200 16800 25.84 QB Patrick Mahomes 11000 16500 26.31 TE Travis Kelce 10600 15900 20.63 WR A.J. Brown 9200 13800 17.3 WR DeVonta Smith 8600 12900 15.49 RB Miles Sanders 7800 11700 13.38 RB Isiah Pacheco 7200 10800 8.66 RB Jerick McKinnon 6800 10200 10.87 TE Dallas Goedert 6400 9600 12.09 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling 6200 9300 8.4 QB Chad Henne 6000 9000 1.08 QB Ian Book 6000 9000 0 QB Gardner Minshew II 6000 9000 6.23 QB Shane Buechele 6000 9000 0 QB Chris Oladokun 6000 9000 0 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 5600 8400 11.11 RB Kenneth Gainwell 5000 7500 6.28 WR Mecole Hardman 4800 7200 10.83 WR Kadarius Toney 4400 6600 6.38 K Jake Elliott 4200 6300 7.61 K Harrison Butker 4000 6000 8.53 WR Skyy Moore 3800 5700 2.89 DST Eagles 3600 5400 9.37 DST Chiefs 3400 5100 7.26 RB Boston Scott 3000 4500 3.74 WR Justin Watson 2000 3000 3.37 WR Quez Watkins 1400 2100 4.5 TE Noah Gray 1200 1800 3.95 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1000 1500 9.83 WR Zach Pascal 800 1200 1.97 TE Jack Stoll 600 900 1.3 TE Blake Bell 400 600 2.85 RB Trey Sermon 200 300 0.95 WR Greg Ward 200 300 0 WR Tyrie Cleveland 200 300 0.8 WR Devon Allen 200 300 0 TE Tyree Jackson 200 300 0 TE Noah Togiai 200 300 0 TE Grant Calcaterra 200 300 0.77 WR Britain Covey 200 300 0 RB Melvin Gordon III 200 300 8.91 RB Ronald Jones II 200 300 2.31 WR Marcus Kemp 200 300 0.58 RB Michael Burton 200 300 0.2 WR Justyn Ross 200 300 0 TE James Winchester 200 300 0 TE Matt Bushman 200 300 0 TE Jody Fortson 200 300 2.2 WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette 200 300 0.18 TE Kendall Blanton 200 300 1.38 RB La'Mical Perine 200 300 0

