A full rundown of DraftKings Showdown pricing for Super Bowl 57

It’s here! The 57th Super Bowl has been set and that means it’s time to start making those DFS lineups. This year we’ll see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in what appears to be a strong matchup in Arizona.
In DraftKings Showdown DFS, you have 50k to fill your roster out and with the single game of the Super Bowl, we have one captain’s spot (which gets 1.5X the fantasy points) and five flex spots. Below we have pricing for all the flex spots. To know what it would cost to roster a player as captain, just multiply the cost by 1.5.
This Super Bowl matchup puts two of the best fantasy QBs head to head as Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes compete for the Lombardi Trophy. Hurts will cost a smidge more to roster at $11,200 to Mahomes’ $11,000. Hurts’ 15 rushing touchdowns this season (including playoffs) is a bit of a cheat code, but Mahomes can put up huge numbers through the air and if his ankle is feeling better, can also add a rushing TD here and there.
Mahomes’ ankle didn’t slow down his passing much in the Championship game, as he threw for 275 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs. Hurts on the other hand didn’t do much of all in a game where the 49ers couldn’t score due to not having a healthy quarterback.
The questions will of course come down to who of the offensive playmakers will elevate their numbers in the big game. We saw Kenneth Gainwell step up in the Championship Game, but Miles Sanders was the one who hoarded the touchdowns and fantasy points. And that shows in the pricing with Sanders $2,800 more to roster.
There are some injuries to the Chiefs receivers, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney both unable to return to the game on Sunday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the hero in the win though, as he caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, which looks to have lifted his pricing as the highest for the Chiefs wide receivers. Finding the Chiefs WR who shines in the Super Bowl will be key for DFS lineups.
DK DFS Prices, Super Bowl 57
|Position
|Name
|FLEX
|CPT
|Avg
|Position
|Name
|FLEX
|CPT
|Avg
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|11200
|16800
|25.84
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|11000
|16500
|26.31
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|10600
|15900
|20.63
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|9200
|13800
|17.3
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|8600
|12900
|15.49
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|7800
|11700
|13.38
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|7200
|10800
|8.66
|RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|6800
|10200
|10.87
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|6400
|9600
|12.09
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|6200
|9300
|8.4
|QB
|Chad Henne
|6000
|9000
|1.08
|QB
|Ian Book
|6000
|9000
|0
|QB
|Gardner Minshew II
|6000
|9000
|6.23
|QB
|Shane Buechele
|6000
|9000
|0
|QB
|Chris Oladokun
|6000
|9000
|0
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|5600
|8400
|11.11
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|5000
|7500
|6.28
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|4800
|7200
|10.83
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|4400
|6600
|6.38
|K
|Jake Elliott
|4200
|6300
|7.61
|K
|Harrison Butker
|4000
|6000
|8.53
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|3800
|5700
|2.89
|DST
|Eagles
|3600
|5400
|9.37
|DST
|Chiefs
|3400
|5100
|7.26
|RB
|Boston Scott
|3000
|4500
|3.74
|WR
|Justin Watson
|2000
|3000
|3.37
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|1400
|2100
|4.5
|TE
|Noah Gray
|1200
|1800
|3.95
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|1000
|1500
|9.83
|WR
|Zach Pascal
|800
|1200
|1.97
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|600
|900
|1.3
|TE
|Blake Bell
|400
|600
|2.85
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|200
|300
|0.95
|WR
|Greg Ward
|200
|300
|0
|WR
|Tyrie Cleveland
|200
|300
|0.8
|WR
|Devon Allen
|200
|300
|0
|TE
|Tyree Jackson
|200
|300
|0
|TE
|Noah Togiai
|200
|300
|0
|TE
|Grant Calcaterra
|200
|300
|0.77
|WR
|Britain Covey
|200
|300
|0
|RB
|Melvin Gordon III
|200
|300
|8.91
|RB
|Ronald Jones II
|200
|300
|2.31
|WR
|Marcus Kemp
|200
|300
|0.58
|RB
|Michael Burton
|200
|300
|0.2
|WR
|Justyn Ross
|200
|300
|0
|TE
|James Winchester
|200
|300
|0
|TE
|Matt Bushman
|200
|300
|0
|TE
|Jody Fortson
|200
|300
|2.2
|WR
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|200
|300
|0.18
|TE
|Kendall Blanton
|200
|300
|1.38
|RB
|La'Mical Perine
|200
|300
|0
This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.