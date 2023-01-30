Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 30

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s slate in the NBA, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 30
Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable
Embiid continues to be listed as questionable despite playing in the last two games. It’s likely he suits up, but fantasy/DFS players are likely going to have to wait for a while to get official confirmation on his availability.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT
LeBron James (ankle) - OUT
Davis and James are both out, and it might be due to their antics after the team’s loss to the Celtics rather than their injuries. Nonetheless, it’s probably best to back the Nets in this game.
Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable
T.J. Warren (shin) - doubtful
If Simmons doesn’t play, role guys like Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale will gain even more value in DFS formats.
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable
Gobert played in the last matchup between these teams two days ago and had a double-double in Minnesota’s win. Naz Reid would be the DFS replacement play if Gobert has a setback and is ruled out.
Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Andrew Wiggins (illness) - probable
Wiggins should be good to go. If he doesn’t suit up, that would mean more minutes for Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo.
Lu Dort (hamstring) - OUT
With Dort out, the Thunder likely give more wing minutes to Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams.
Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - available
Porzingis is back in for the Wizards, and is a nice DFS play in this favorable matchup.
Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic (ankle) - questionable
If Doncic doesn’t suit up, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the focal points in Dallas’ offense.
Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns
OG Anunoby (wrist) - OUT
Anunoby remains out, putting more work on Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes as the Raptors try to dig themselves out of this hole.
Landry Shamet (foot) - OUT
With Shamet out, Mikal Bridges and Damion Lee should see more shots in Phoenix’s offense.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Trae Young (ankle) - questionable
It’s a bit odd to see Young on the report with this injury, but he’s been dealing with ankle issues at times this season. If he sits, Dejounte Murray will be the lead guard for Atlanta. John Collins and De’Andre Hunter might see some additional shots as well if Young is out.
Josh Hart (hamstring) - questionable
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable
Both players sat their team’s last game. If Nurkic sits, Jerami Grant gains some value on the rebounding front. Hart sitting would mean more minutes for Shaedon Sharpe.