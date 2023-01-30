 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 30

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Monday, January 30 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 26, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve got eight games on Monday’s slate in the NBA, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 30

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

Embiid continues to be listed as questionable despite playing in the last two games. It’s likely he suits up, but fantasy/DFS players are likely going to have to wait for a while to get official confirmation on his availability.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT
LeBron James (ankle) - OUT

Davis and James are both out, and it might be due to their antics after the team’s loss to the Celtics rather than their injuries. Nonetheless, it’s probably best to back the Nets in this game.

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable
T.J. Warren (shin) - doubtful

If Simmons doesn’t play, role guys like Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale will gain even more value in DFS formats.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable

Gobert played in the last matchup between these teams two days ago and had a double-double in Minnesota’s win. Naz Reid would be the DFS replacement play if Gobert has a setback and is ruled out.

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Andrew Wiggins (illness) - probable

Wiggins should be good to go. If he doesn’t suit up, that would mean more minutes for Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo.

Lu Dort (hamstring) - OUT

With Dort out, the Thunder likely give more wing minutes to Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams.

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - available

Porzingis is back in for the Wizards, and is a nice DFS play in this favorable matchup.

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic (ankle) - questionable

If Doncic doesn’t suit up, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the focal points in Dallas’ offense.

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

OG Anunoby (wrist) - OUT

Anunoby remains out, putting more work on Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes as the Raptors try to dig themselves out of this hole.

Landry Shamet (foot) - OUT

With Shamet out, Mikal Bridges and Damion Lee should see more shots in Phoenix’s offense.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Trae Young (ankle) - questionable

It’s a bit odd to see Young on the report with this injury, but he’s been dealing with ankle issues at times this season. If he sits, Dejounte Murray will be the lead guard for Atlanta. John Collins and De’Andre Hunter might see some additional shots as well if Young is out.

Josh Hart (hamstring) - questionable
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - questionable

Both players sat their team’s last game. If Nurkic sits, Jerami Grant gains some value on the rebounding front. Hart sitting would mean more minutes for Shaedon Sharpe.

