Picks, predictions for Virginia vs. Syracuse on Monday, January 30

The No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers will go for their seventh win in a row as they head north to face the Syracuse Orange on Monday, January 30. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia vs. Syracuse odds

Spread: Virginia -5.5

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: Virginia -240, Syracuse +200

Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) blew by Boston College in their latest game as both Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner put up 18-point performances. Ranked 13th at KenPom and 15th in the NCAA NET rankings, the Cavaliers are emerging as a top contender for the ACC title this season. They average just over 70 points per night, but allow opponents an average of 60.1.

Syracuse (13-9, 6-5 ACC) suffered a tough loss against Virginia Tech last week. They’ve lost three of their last four and have struggled to contain their opponents on defense, ranking 124th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom. Their offense averages 75 points per night, led by Joseph Girard III, who adds 17 per game.

The Pick: Virginia -5.5

Syracuse is barely floating above .500 in conference play and find themselves on a two-game losing streak as they face the first currently-ranked opponent that they’ve played this season. Home court advantage won’t be enough to overcome a Virginia team that has bulldozed through the ACC. I’ll take the Cavaliers to cover.