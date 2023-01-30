Picks, predictions for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech on Monday, January 30

The No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones (15-5, 6-2 Big XII) look to bounce back from a weekend loss as they face the struggling Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-10, 0-8 Big XII) on Monday, January 30. The game will air on ESPN2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: Iowa State -1.5

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -120, Texas Tech +100

Iowa State fell to Missouri in the Big XII/SEC challenge over the weekend, but beat No. 5 Kansas State in their previous game. The Cyclones are emerging as contenders for the Big 12 title this year and have beaten both teams who are currently ahead of them in the conference standings. Ranking 17th at KenPom and 11th in the NCAA NET rankings and rank first in the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing just 60.4 points per game.

This will mark Texas Tech’s seventh ranked matchup in the past month. Their schedule has been unforgiving, and the Red Raiders have been unable to pick up a conference win as we head into February. Their latest loss saw them fall to West Virginia, though they’ve grabbed a win over LSU since. They rank 60th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom and average 74.5 points per game.

The Pick: Iowa State -1.5

This is a surprisingly low spread. Iowa State is the significantly better team and should be able to bounce back from their loss to Mizzou and cover this. Texas Tech will start February without a conference win.