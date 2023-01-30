Picks, predictions for Baylor vs. Texas on Monday, January 30

The No. 17 Baylor Bears take on the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in a high-stakes Big 12 matchup on Monday, January 30. Both Baylor and Texas rank in the top 15 at KenPom, and both fall into the top 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Baylor vs. Texas odds

Spread: Texas -3

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: Texas -165, Baylor +140

The Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big XII) are on an impressive six-game win streak that includes victories over No. 9 Kansas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. In a top-ranked offense that averages 78.8 points per night, freshman Keyonte George is a standout, adding 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. With 12.76 offensive rebounds a game, their second-chance scoring is the key to many of their victories.

The Longhorns (17-4, 6-2 Big XII) had a big showdown against Tennessee over the weekend and came out on the wrong end of it, losing 82-71 to the Vols. They’ll have home court advantage in this matchup, but containing Baylor’s offense on any court is no walk in the park. Their best bet is their own high-powered offense, which puts up 80 points per game.

The Pick: Baylor +3

The Longhorns got shaken up in a tough loss to Kentucky and have lost two of their last four. If there’s any indication they’re running out of steam, it will show up in this home matchup against an in-state opponent. Baylor has plenty of momentum and if they can win those second-chance battles in Austin on the boards, they’ll be able to cover.