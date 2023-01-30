Best hotel deals in Phoenix for Super Bowl 57

Now that we know which two teams are heading to Phoenix for Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, if you’re a fan of either you can start looking for a hotel room!

And believe it or not, there are some decent options out there. Most 4-star hotels are simply sold out, so it’s basically 3-star or less that’s available as of now, but you can find a few things still lurking. Especially if you have transferrable credit card points.

As an Eagles fan, I held a couple of rooms on my Hyatt points about five months ago. Those rooms are now $1000 a night, and no I’m not taking applications for roommates. You haven’t lived until you’ve been in an honor bar with a bunch of sportswriters at an NCAA event comparing Marriott points balances, but being a travel dork did come through huge as Jalen Hurts did on Sunday.

I saw Holiday Inn Express by the airport running about $570 a night, and that’s before taxes and fees. But if you’re paying cash, may we suggest an Express Deal on Priceline? While you won’t know the hotel specifically, you will get a neighborhood and a star level.

But if you’re making the trip, using loyalty points might be the way to go here.

Using points

If you’re transferring points from one of the four major credit card companies with a transferrable rewards currency (American Express, Capital One, Chase, Citi), there are actually some deals. All listings below were what we saw for February 11-13.

In terms of sheer value, we found a La Quinta near downtown Phoenix for just 15,000 points per night from February 11-13. Just join the Wyndham Rewards program, transfer your points from either Chase or Citi to your new account, and you’ll have a place to lay your head at the Super Bowl. Is it luxurious? No! But it’s extremely reasonably priced, and tremendous value for the points you’d be spending.

There’s also a Super 8 for just 7,500 points per night (!!) a mere 10 miles from State Farm Stadium available from Wyndham. The reviews for that hotel are particularly terrible, and it might actually be dangerous, but you don’t get to be picky at 7,500 points in the middle of the darn Super Bowl.

For Hilton members (or American Express card holders that can transfer points at a 2:1 ratio, so 1000 Amex Points equals 2000 Hilton points), there are several good options including Hilton Garden Inns and Home2 Suites for between 50,000-70,000 points per night. Under normal circumstances, this wouldn’t be the best use of your point balances, but that’s actually pretty great deal during America’s biggest sporting event.

If you’re a Hyatt Explorist (30 nights a year) or Globalist (60) member, the company has a 48-or-72 hour room guarantee that elite members can use. However there are no rooms available on points at this time, which is a shame as Hyatt is generally the best loyalty program in the hotel market. But if you have one of the top-tier Hyatt statuses, give them a call and see if they can help.

And that brings us to the Granddaddy of hotel loyalty programs, Marriott Bonvoy. You can transfer points to Marriott from either American Express or Chase, and somehow there is a TownePlace Suites a mere 1.0 miles from State Farm Stadium for just 60,000 points per night available. And yes, the reviews are good! That is going to go quick, but Marriott has other options such as the AC Hotel in Downtown Phoenix for that same 60k rate.

