NBA trade rumors: Jae Crowder meeting with Bucks ahead of deadline

The Phoenix Suns have given Jae Crowder the opportunity to visit with the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the trade deadline, per Shams Charania. Crowder, who has been away from the team since the offseason and wants a trade, appears to be close to getting his with. The Bucks are among a handful of teams who would be interested in adding Crowder, a 3-and-D wing with plenty of playoff experience.

Crowder’s decision to step away might be viewed as misplaced arrogance by some around the league, but there’s no denying his ability on the court. In today’s NBA, you can never have enough capable wing players. And Crowder is more than capable.

The Bucks could use some depth on the perimeter, especially with Khris Middleton’s injury situation. The shooting guard is back in the lineup for the time being, but his recent history does give Milwaukee a good reason to pursue Crowder.

It’s hard to imagine the Suns will net much for Crowder, who is on an expiring contract valued at $10.8 million. The Bucks could use expiring contracts of George Hill, Wes Matthews and Serge Ibaka as salary filler in this trade, while also throwing in a young prospect like Jordan Nwora or draft picks to make up the difference for Crowder.