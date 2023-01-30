NBA MVP odds tracker: We’re headed for Round 3 of Jokic vs. Embiid

We’re nearing a key stretch in the NBA with the trade deadline and All-Star break coming up as January concludes. These two benchmarks tend to signal which teams are serious about contending for a title and which teams have thrown in the towel. This is also when the MVP race starts to really heat up, as each game starts to have more significance. Here’s a look at the latest MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, and what it means for bettors.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic now a big favorite sitting at -115, but Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is not far behind at +260. Embiid made a huge statement Saturday when the 76ers came back to beat the Nuggets, dropping 47 points and 18 rebounds in the victory. Embiid didn’t exactly throw shade at Jokic after the win, but he made his feelings on his recent All-Star starter snub and general “disrespect” from the league known.

It appears we’re headed for Jokic vs. Embiid for the third year in a row, and voter fatigue could be a real thing. However, the Nuggets are first in the West at the moment and the 76ers are within striking distance of the Celtics for the top spot in the East. These two players are among the best, if not the best, in the league. It’s hard to not vote for them, even if they’ve been 1-2 in the MVP race for the last two seasons. Will the third time be a charm for Embiid? Or will Jokic become the first player since Larry Bird to win three MVPs in a row?