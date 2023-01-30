Will Lou Anarumo be an NFL head coach in 2023?

The Cincinnati Bengals defense had a ton of success this season. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had his best season with the Bengals as they were one of the best teams in the NFL against the run and held their own against the pass. He is receiving interviews for a head coaching gig this offseason. He probably won't get a head coaching job this offseason, but could possibly get one next year.

Who is Bengals DC Lou Anarumo?

Anarumo has been around coaching for a long time. He was a defensive assistant in college from 1990-2011. He spent time with Wagner, Syracuse, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Harvard, Marshall, and Purdue. Following that time, he was hired by the Miami Dolphins as a defensive backs coach.

He served that position for six seasons in Miami. After Adam Gase was fired in 2017, the Dolphins brought in a whole new staff. In 2018, Anarumo was hired by the New York Giants as a defensive backs coach. He spent one season in New York before being hired as defensive coordinator. He has been in Cincinnati for four years and he has built a competitive defense in the AFC North. Offenses are tougher in the AFC and Anarumo has built a defense that can compete with anybody in the NFL.

Why would he make a good head coach?

As Anarumo has a military background, he can build a strong culture which a few teams need. A team like the Denver Broncos, who have a strong defense, but a struggling offense and an undisciplined team, would be a great fit. That is normal when a quarterback is being paid a ton of money and haven't played well.

He has the ability to build a team with a promising defense. For the teams looking for a head coach, Anarumo may not be the flashy signing, but they will have a disciplined team moving forward. It will be interesting to see what this team can do offensively and who he brings on as an offensive coordinator. With Kellen Moore out there, it would be interesting to see those two together. Anarumo calling the defense with Moore as the offensive play caller.

Which teams are interviewing him?

Cardinals

The Cardinals have a young defensive core. They also have some veterans who can lead the defense such as Budda Baker and Markus Golden. This would be a good fit for him if he can bring on the right offensive staff. With Murray being a dual threat quarterback, they will need to add a creative play caller.