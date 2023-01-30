How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on January 30

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

We’re just 48 hours removed from the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, TX, and are officially on the road to Wrestlemania 39 this April. Saturday’s show proved to monumental and the company will dive into the fallout from the Raw side of things tonight. We should also see them begin the build towards the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal on February 18.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, January 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Cody Rhodes delivered on his promise to win the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble on Saturday, entering at No. 30 and winning the match to officially punch his ticket to Wrestlemania 39. The “American Nightmare” returned from a seven-month injury absence to a huge ovation at the Alamodome and was the last man standing in the match, last eliminating Gunther to win. With a main event title match guaranteed for ‘Mania, we’ll definitely hear from Rhodes tonight.

Rhea Ripley has also guaranteed herself a title match at Wrestlemania, winning the women’s 2023 Royal Rumble match on Saturday. Entering at No. 1, she made history by becoming the first women to go wire-to-wire in the rumble match and the fourth person in WWE history to accomplish the feat. Ripley will now have the option of going after either Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at ‘Mania and we should get an indication of where she’s leaning in the coming weeks. Or possibly tonight.

Speaking of Ripley, her and the Judgement Day had some problems on their hands during the men’s rumble match earlier in the night when both Edge and Beth Phoenix officially returned for revenge against the group. We’ll see if a match of sorts between the two warring parties will be set up for tonight or Elimination Chamber in a few weeks.

Even though its mostly a Smackdown angle, the wrestling world at large is still buzzing over what is already being heralded as one of the greatest storyline turns in the company’s history. Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in the main event and the Bloodline proceeded to beat down KO and handcuffed him to the ring ropes afterwards. After refusing to take part in the beating, a defiant Sami Zayn struck the “Tribal Chief” in the back with a steel chair, prompting the Bloodline to brutally beat down the now former “Honorary Uce”. Well, everyone took part except a conflicted Jey Uso, who left the ring while Zayn took the pummeling.

Again, we’ll most likely get the fallout from this on Smackdown this Friday, but this is the hottest angle the WWE has had in years and it will at least be brought up tonight.