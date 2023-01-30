This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Conference Championship Contest Recap

For the Conference Championship, DraftKings hosted some of the biggest contests of the entire season. The top prize in the CORE contest jumped from $5K to $10K, the LEGENDARY from $20K to $50K, and the REIGNMAKER from $25K to $50K.

On this slate, the perfect lineup construction was rostered by three different players, and oddly enough, these winners each solo-shipped the CORE, RARE, and ELITE contests.

This construction was an unpopular build due to it requiring Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who scored the most fantasy points this weekend despite a disappointing 2022 campaign. It should be noted that MVS greatly benefited from injuries that knocked out JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and Kadarius Toney.

Following the exciting prize pools for the Conference Championship, it will be interesting to see what DraftKings has in store for Reignmakers players on Super Bowl Sunday.

CORE

The winner of the CORE Fiat Frenzy this week was Emrad0815 who, almost unbelievably, won by more than 11 DKFP despite this contest having 11,426 entries and just two games of players to choose from. The difference maker was the aforementioned MVS who garnered only 6.1 percent ownership. This user won the largest prize of any contest in the CORE tier all season.

RARE

Jkatz solo-shipped the RARE contest with another perfect lineup construction. Another thing making this lineup a tricky build was that players had to roster Tee Higgins over Ja’Marr Chase. In this contest, Chase had 12.5 percent more ownership than Higgins but the latter scored 6.8 more DKFP.

ELITE

The winner of the ELITE contest was SilverBull who was the final user to roster the perfect lineup en route to winning the top prize of $100,000. It is interesting to note that Patrick Mahomes had half the ownership of Joe Burrow in this contest. Mahomes holds the SuperStar designation, and players were able to roster the Chiefs quarterback alongside Miles Sanders, who finished with essentially the same score as the SuperStar Christian McCaffrey.

LEGENDARY

CoachS111 won the biggest LEGENDARY contest of the year with a $50,000 top prize. Chase over MVS was the only thing keeping this team from being perfect. This team, along with the swap from Mahomes to Burrow and Sanders to McCaffrey were two of the most rostered lineup constructions this weekend.

REIGNMAKER

And finally, the winner of “The Alpha” at the Reignmaker tier was Al Smizzle who had the same team as the winner of the LEGENDARY contest. In this field of 87 players, rostering Mahomes at about a quarter of the ownership of Burrow ultimately boosted this user to the top of the leaderboard. The following eight teams in the standings all had Burrow at 33.3 percent. Al_Smizzle took home the largest prize at the REIGNMAKER tier this season.

