LIV Golf Tour expands to 14 events in 2023

The LIV Golf Tour will return in 2023 with a new television contract in the United States, and an expansion from eight to 14 tournaments for its second season.

The controversial nascent league still hopes to have some of its players participating in the majors this year, and will not compete on those weekends. They will be in the United States around The Masters on April 6-9, the PGA Championship at Oak Hill from May 18-21, and the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. The Open Championship will be at Royal Liverpool from July 20-23, following two LIV events based in Europe as well.

Here is the announced list of events for the 2023 LIV Golf season:

LIV Golf Schedule 2023

City: Course, Date

Mayakoba, Mexico: El Camaleon, February 24-26

Tucson, Arizona: The Gallery, March 17-19

Orlando, Florida: Orange County National, March 31-April 2

Adelaide, Australia: The Grange, April 21-23

Singapore: Sentosa Golf Club, April 28-30

Tulsa, Oklahoma: Cedar Ridge, May 12-14

Washington, DC: Trump National, May 26-28

Valderrama, Spain: Real Club Valderrama, June 30-July 2

London, England: Centurion Club, July 7-9

Greenbrier, West Virginia: Old White, August 4-6

Bedminster, New Jersey: Trump National Bedminster, August 11-13

Chicago, Illinois: Rich Harvest Farms, September 22-24

Miami, Florida: Trump National Doral, October 20-22

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Royal Greens, November 3-5*

* Team championship