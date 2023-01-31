 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Senior Bowl 2023: Roster for National team

We take a look at the National team’s starting roster ahead of the 2023 Senior Bowl.

By grace.mcdermott
BYU v Stanford Photo by David Madison/Getty Images

The 2023 Senior Bowl will bring together a group of NFL draft prospects to face off in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, February 4. While we likely won’t see the projected top picks at the invitational event, there are still plenty of big names who will take the field as they attempt to increase their NFL draft stock.

The 2022 Senior Bowl featured future breakout rookies such as Romeo Doubs, Rachaad White, and Kenny Pickett. The roster is broken down into two teams — the National and the American — and we’ll take a look at the National lineup.

BYU’s Jaren Hall and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham are two quarterbacks to keep an eye on here, while Illinois’ Chase Brown and Texas’ Roschon Johnson should be an interesting watch at running back. Michigan’s Ronnie Bell, BYU’s Puka Nacua, and Michigan State’s Jayden Reed could be breakouts at wide receiver in this game.

On the defensive side, look out for Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace, Jr. and Washington State’s Daiyan Henley at linebacker. Texas’ Demarvion Overshown is also an interesting prospect on the National team.

Here’s a look at the full roster for the National team in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

National Team, Senior Bowl roster

First Name Last Name Pos. School
Keidron Smith DB Kentucky
JL Skinner DB Boise State
Daniel Scott DB California
Sydney Brown DB Illinois
Riley Moss DB Iowa
Kaevon Merriweather DB Iowa
Jakorian Bennett DB Maryland
Kyu Blu Kelly DB Stanford
Mekhi Blackmon DB USC
Jartavius Martin DB Illinois
Ronnie Hickman DB Ohio State
Nesta Jade Silvera DL Arizona State
Thomas Incoom DL Central Michigan
KJ Henry DL Clemson
Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina
Keion White DL Georgia Tech
Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Northwestern
Tyler Lacy DL Oklahoma State
Keeanu Benton DL Wisconsin
Yaya Diaby DL Louisville
Isaiah Foskey DL Notre Dame
Karl Brooks DL Bowling Green
Lonnie Phelps Jr DL Kansas
Nick Hampton LB Appalachian State
Andre Carter II LB Army
Cam Jones LB Indiana
DJ Johnson LB Oregon
DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
Carlton Martial LB Troy
Daiyan Henley LB Washington State
Ivan Pace Jr LB Cincinnati
Robert Soderholm LS Virginia Military Institute
Blake Freeland OL Brigham Young
Jaelyn Duncan OL Maryland
Ryan Hayes OL Michigan
Olusegun Oluwatimi OL Michigan
Cody Mauch OL North Dakota State
Jarrett Patterson OL Notre Dame
Dawand Jones OL Ohio State
McClendon Curtis OL UT-Chattanooga
Asim Richards OL North Carolina
Jake Andrews OL Troy
Joey Fisher OL Shepherd
Chad Ryland PK Maryland
Bryce Baringer PT Michigan State
Jaren Hall QB Brigham Young
Jake Haener QB Fresno State
Malik Cunningham QB Louisville
Camerun Peoples RB Appalachian State
Chase Brown RB Illinois
Roschon Johnson RB Texas
Evan Hull RB Northwestern
Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Payne Durham TE Purdue
Tre Tucker WR Cincinnati
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
Jayden Reed WR Michigan State
Elijah Higgins WR Stanford
Michael Wilson WR Stanford
Puka Nacua WR Brigham Young
Trey Palmer WR Nebraska
Grant DuBose WR Charlotte

