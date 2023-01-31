Senior Bowl 2023: Roster for National team

The 2023 Senior Bowl will bring together a group of NFL draft prospects to face off in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, February 4. While we likely won’t see the projected top picks at the invitational event, there are still plenty of big names who will take the field as they attempt to increase their NFL draft stock.

The 2022 Senior Bowl featured future breakout rookies such as Romeo Doubs, Rachaad White, and Kenny Pickett. The roster is broken down into two teams — the National and the American — and we’ll take a look at the National lineup.

BYU’s Jaren Hall and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham are two quarterbacks to keep an eye on here, while Illinois’ Chase Brown and Texas’ Roschon Johnson should be an interesting watch at running back. Michigan’s Ronnie Bell, BYU’s Puka Nacua, and Michigan State’s Jayden Reed could be breakouts at wide receiver in this game.

On the defensive side, look out for Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace, Jr. and Washington State’s Daiyan Henley at linebacker. Texas’ Demarvion Overshown is also an interesting prospect on the National team.

Here’s a look at the full roster for the National team in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

National Team, Senior Bowl roster