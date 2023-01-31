Who won last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be held across three courses in Pebble Beach, California from Thursday, February 2 through Sunday, February 5. The golfers will take on Spyglass Hill, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, and Pebble Beach across four days.

Tom Hoge won last year with a score of -19, beating Jordan Spieth by two strokes. Spieth is consistently in the mix at Pebble Beach, but he has won the tournament only once in 2017.

They will both return to the field this year. Matt Fitzpatrick is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +1100. Spieth and Viktor Hovland are at +1200 to win, with 2022 champion Hoge behind at +2200.

This is a full-field tournament, with a cut after 54 holes on Saturday. Each player and their amateur partner will rotate playing the three courses, and those that make the cut will play Pebble Beach one more time for the final round on Sunday.

While the pros are paired with amateurs in the competition, the best-ball format ensures that the golfers are able to compete individually to reach the final round as well as on a team of two.