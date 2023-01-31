Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, January 31

We’ve got just five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great player props available for bettors to target. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 32.5 points vs. Hornets (-135)

Antetokounmpo is averaging 38.3 points per game over his last four, with the last three point totals going over this mark. The Greek Freak is officially listed as probable, so be sure to make sure he’s in before locking this prop. Antetokounmpo only managed nine points the last time these two teams met in a 29-point loss for the Bucks. He’s going to want to flip the script here in a big way Tuesday.

Nikola Jokic over 10.5 assists vs. Pelicans (+105)

Jamal Murray is questionable tonight, so there’s a chance Jokic takes on an even bigger creative role against New Orleans. The big man is averaging 11.1 assists per game over his last 12, and has gone over this line five times. He’s hit 10+ assists in eight of those 12 contests and has always got to nine. At plus money, this is a strong prop to back given Jokic’s recent assist streak.

Darius Garland over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Heat (+135)

Garland is shooting 40.3% from deep this season, and he’s been real hot lately. The Cavaliers point guard has gone over this mark in five of his last eight games, so he’s delivering tremendous value for bettors at the moment. He’s hit at least two triples in seven of those eight games, so he’s going to come close to this line even against a tough Heat defense.