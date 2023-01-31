NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 31

We have a modest five-game NBA slate on Tuesday, Jan. 31 but there are still plenty of DraftKings NBA DFS value plays to consider. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets, $4,300

As posted in the NBA injury report article, Jamal Murray is questionable for the Nuggets. If he’s ruled out, then Hyland will be looking at an increased role in tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Hyland has played seven games without Murray this season, averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in those contests.

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,500

Khris Middleton is back for the Bucks, but he’s only seeing around 15-18 minutes off the bench. Meanwhile, Connaughton continues to start, and he has racked up 31+ fantasy points in three of his last five games as a result. Double-check the starting lineups as we move closer to tipoff. If Connaughton is still starting, then he makes for a solid DFS value play in a promising matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lonnie Walker IV, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,200

Patrick Beverley will not play in tonight’s game at the New York Knicks. That means more minutes and usage for Walker. He has played six games with Beverley sidelined this season, averaging 29 minutes in those contests. Walker produced 29+ fantasy points each of the last three times he played more than 30 minutes. That could be the case tonight.