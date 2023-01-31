Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday

The Miami Heat (28-23) will hit the road to travel to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21). The Cavs are currently the No. 5 seed in the East and have a 2.5-game lead over the No. 6 seed Heat. Game time is set for 7 p.m. ET and the contest will air on local television networks. The Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, and he has made them a contender in the Eastern conference. The Heat were the No. 1 seed last year but have taken a step back this season.

Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is day-to-day with a quad contusion and is questionable for tonight’s matchup. Butler played 33 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night, so there is a good chance he plays tonight, but you can never be certain with load management and other factors. Heat guard Gabe Vincent is also day-to-day. Cavs forward Kevin Love is listed as probable as he’s been dealing with back spasms.

The Cavs are currently a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings SportsBook and the point total is set at 211.5. On the moneyline, the Cavs are -210 and the Heat are +180.

Heat vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +5.5

The Heat are 19-29-3 against the spread this season, but they have covered in their last six games on the road following a loss. The big question tonight is Butler and his health, but if he plays, he will do enough to help keep the Heat in the game. The Cavs will likely win the game because of their 21-5 record at home this season, but Heat +5.5 is the play.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

The average point total at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is 220. However, both teams have an under .500 record on the point total this season. Additionally, the point total at the Fieldhouse is 13-13. The Cavs and Heat rank 2nd and 3rd in the league, respectively, in defensive rating, so don’t expect a high-scoring contest. The Cavs average 115 points per game, while the Heat average 111. Taking the defensive prowess of both teams, the under seems like a safe play even at this low number.