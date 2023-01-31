Format for 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am event on the PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR hosts the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, running from Thursday, February 2 through Sunday, February 5 in Pebble Beach, California. The three-course tournament concurrently feature an individual competition among professional golfers and a best-ball team pro-am competition. Let’s take a look at how this all shakes out.

The Format

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a four-day tournament with a cut that happens after three days, or 54 holes. Each professional is paired with an amateur player — most of whom are celebrities and non-golf athletes — and each team plays all three of the courses over the first three days (Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, and Monterrey Peninsula Golf Club).

The Pros/Amateurs

It’s a best-ball or four-ball format for the pro-am teams, which means that each player plays his own ball. The best score of the two is the one that counts in the books, although the amateurs will be able to use their handicaps in scoring. Net score is the one that matters here.

Since each professional is playing his own ball all the way through, those scores count for the individual competition, just like any other PGA TOUR event. The top 60 and ties will advance to Sunday. In the best-ball format with the teams, the top 25 teams based on the lowest score on each hole will also advance to Sunday to continue playing in the pro-am portion of the competition.

Who is playing?

The top pros in the tournament include Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzgerald, Viktor Hovland, and 2022 Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge. The amateurs have some recognizable names among them as well — NFLers Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen will join the fray, as well as footballer Gareth Bale. Several actors and singers will participate as well, including Bill Murray, Darius Rucker, and Will Arnett.