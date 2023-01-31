Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Knicks on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-28) will continue their East coast swing on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks (27-24). The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET live from Madison Square Garden. The Lakers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season, as they currently sit as the No. 13 seed in the West. The Knicks on the other hand, are currently No. 7 in the East and hanging on to a playoff spot.

Both Lebron James and Anthony Davis sat out of Monday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets with an injury. Davis is a safe bet to play tonight while dealing with a stress fracture in his right foot. James is questionable with left ankle soreness. The Knicks should be a full go outside of Mitchell Robinson, who is out with a thumb injury.

The Knicks are currently a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 231. On the moneyline, the Knicks are -150 while the Lakers are +130.

Lakers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -3

The Knicks have covered their last five games against the Lakers at home. The home team is also 25-23-3 against the spread this season. The Lakers are a much better team with James in the lineup but with him questionable right now, the Knicks are the safe play tonight. If the King plays, this line will be adjusted.

Over/Under: Over 231

The Lakers rank 18th in the league in defensive rating, giving up an average of 114 points per game. The Knicks rank sixth in offensive rating with 116.1 points per game. With the possibility of James being out of tonight’s contest, the Knicks’ offense shouldn’t face much resistance. The average point total at the Garden is 226.9, and the over is 14-11. Also, four of the Knicks’ last five games have gone over.