Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Bulls on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-25) will continue their East coast trip as they hit the Windy City for a tilt with the Chicago Bulls (23-26). The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET from the United Center. The Clippers have found a way to keep pace in the West without the services of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for a good portion of the season. The Bulls are currently the No. 10 seed in the East, clinging on to that last spot in the play-in tournament.

Clippers PG Reggie Jackson is questionable for tonight’s contest with an Achilles injury. Two of their forwards, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington, are listed as questionable to play tonight . Bulls SF Derrick Jones Jr. is probable for an ankle injury, while Marko Simonvic is probable with a neck injury.

The Clippers are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is 226. The Clippers are -150 on the moneyline, and the Bulls are +130.

Clippers vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -3

Neither Leonard nor George has been listed on the injury report for tonight’s matchup. If the two stars play, they should take care of business tonight. The Clippers were surging with a five-game winning streak before dropping their last game to the Cleveland Cavaliers. During their five-game streak they would have covered this number each time. On the season, Clippers are 26-27 against the spread but should handle the Bulls here.

Over/Under: Under 226

The average point total at the United Center is 228.3. The Clippers are 24-29 against the over this season, while the Bulls are 23-25-1. It’s clear neither team has been good against the total this season. The Bulls have an offensive rating of 113.5, which ranks 19th in the league. They average about 114 points per game. The Clippers average 110 points per game, but number is higher with both Leonard and George in the line. On the flip side, LA’s defensive rating is higher. Take the under to be safe