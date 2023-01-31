Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets (34-16) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-25) on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

When taking a look at the NBA injury report, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will both be available for the Pelicans. Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable, so we’ll need to keep an eye on his status as we move closer to game time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Nuggets are 7-point favorites with the total set at 231.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -7

When taking the spread into consideration, the Nuggets are a solid 15-10-1 ATS at home compared to just 10-14 ATS on the road. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are just 5-10 ATS as a road underdog this season. This is the perfect time for Denver to shake off a couple of road losses (at Milwaukee Bucks, at Philadelphia 76ers) with a strong showing in front of the home crowd. Look for the Nuggets to bounce back and cover the spread in this game.

Over/Under: Under 231

The Pelicans have gone under the total in six of their last nine games. These teams have met each other twice this this season, and both games went under the total of 230.5 and 232.5 respectively. Denver has been leaning towards the under in recent games as well, finishing short of the total in eight of its last 11 games. All in all, this over/under seems too high when considering the recent trends of these two teams.