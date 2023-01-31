List of player prop bets for Jalen Hurts available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles were 13-1 with Hurts as a starter in the 2022 regular season, and he led the Eagles to two blowout playoff wins to reach the title game.

In the NFC Championship Game, Hurts was 15-for-25 for 121 yards — a low mark for the QB, who dipped below 200 passing yards just four times in the regular season, and never dipped below 150. He added a touchdown on the ground — another low mark for a QB who averaged 2.3 TDs per game in the regular season and scored three times against the Giants. His passing yardage has been on the lower side thus far in the playoffs.

Here’s a look at Jalen Hurts prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more post as we approach the game on February 12.

MVP: +110

First TD scorer: +650

Last TD scorer: +750

Anytime TD scorer: -110

Score 2+ TDs: +650

Score 3+ TDs: +3000

Anytime TD + Eagles win: +195

Score 1st TD + Eagles win: +1000

Eagles 1st TD scorer: +320

To score 1st game TD & 2nd game TD: +2200

To score 1st, 2nd, and 3rd game TDs: +10000

Score TD in both halves: +1000

Anytime TD - 1st half: +200

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +200

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +425

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +750

Passing TDs: 1.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)

Passing yards: 242.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Interceptions thrown: .5 (Over: +120, Under: -150)

Longest completion: 37.5 yards (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Pass + Rush yards: 294.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

