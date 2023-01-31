List of player prop bets for Miles Sanders available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

Miles Sanders has been the bell cow for the Philadelphia Eagles’ rushing attack all season long and he’s been a big reason why the team has earned a spot in Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Because it’s the Super Bowl, there are all sorts of wacky and fun prop bets to consider, but the tried and true props are still there too. Sanders is going to be a favorite in several categories thanks to the season he put together in 2022.

This season he racked up 1269 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground during the regular season. Through two playoff games, he’s got 132 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as well. He’s not that big of a pass-catching threat, with just 20 catches for 78 yards this season, though and only one catch for three yards in the postseason.

Here’s a look at Miles Sanders’ prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more post as we approach the game on February 12.

MVP: +2200

First TD: +600

Last TD: +800

Anytime TD: -110

Anytime TD + PHI Eagles to win: +195

First Eagles TD: +300

Rushing yards: Over/Under 55.5

Receiving yards: Over/Under 4.5

Rush+Rec yards: Over/Under 63.5

Longest rush: Over/Under 13.5

