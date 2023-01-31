List of player prop bets for Kenneth Gainwell available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

Kenneth Gainwell has been an exciting addition to the Philadelphia Eagles over the last two seasons and has helped push the team into Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The running back out of the University of Memphis had a so-so season but has really come on strong over the final few weeks. He finished the year with four regular season touchdowns and added another one in the playoffs.

He racked up just 240 yards on the ground all regular season, but in two playoff games, he had 160 and another 35 through the air. He had 23 catches for 169 yards in the regular season.

With the strong performances in the last stretch of the season, Gainwell should get solid odds on several Super Bowl prop bets. Here’s a look at the ones available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more post as we approach the game on February 12.

MVP: +20000

First TD: +2500

Last TD: +2800

Anytime TD: +400

Anytime TD + PHI Eagles to win: +3000

First Eagles TD: +1300

