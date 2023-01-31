List of player prop bets for AJ Brown available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles made it all the way to Super Bowl 57, where they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs, on the back of a thrilling offense and an elite defense.

One of the key cogs in that offensive unit is wide receiver AJ Brown. He led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns this season and should be getting a lot of looks and favorable odds when it comes to the infamous Super Bowl prop bets.

On the season, he’s racked up 1496 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season. He’s been locked down a bit in the playoffs, with just seven catches for 50 total yards and no touchdowns. Still, the passing game wasn’t really necessary in either of the Eagles’ playoff games with Philly jumping out to huge leads and coasting in the second half for the most part.

Here’s a look at AJ Brown's prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll keep this updated as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +1000

First TD: +600

Last TD: +800

Anytime TD: -110

Anytime TD + PHI Eagles to win: +195

First Eagles TD: +300

Rushing yards: Over/Under 55.5

Receiving yards: Over/Under 70.5

