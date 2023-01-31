List of player prop bets for DeVonta Smith available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles will play in their fourth championship game in franchise history as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. After securing the number one overall seed in the NFC, Philadelphia eliminated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship game to punch their ticket back to the Super Bowl. The matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs will mark a battle of two of the league’s top-five scoring offenses.

A key component of their offensive success was the role of the passing game, as Philadelphia ranked 12th in the league in yards per game through the air. Devonta Smith was among the key Eagles playmakers that took a jump in 2022, finishing with 95 receptions for 1,196 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, which were both increases from his rookie season. Smith’s receiving totals were second among all Philadelphia receivers, behind only A.J. Brown.

Here’s a look at DeVonta Smith's prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll keep this updated as we approach the game on Feb. 12.

MVP: +2500

First TD scorer: +1300

Last TD scorer: +1100

Anytime TD scorer: +165

Score 2+ TDs: +1400

Score 3+ TDs: +6500

Anytime TD + Eagles win: +310

Score 1st TD + Eagles win: +1800

Eagles 1st TD scorer: +650

Score TD in both halves: +2200

Anytime TD - 1st half: +340

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +300

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +800

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +1100

Receiving yards: Over/Under 61.5

