List of player prop bets for Quez Watkins available on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 will spotlight a matchup between the two top seeds in the NFC and AFC, as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs. The showdown will feature two of the league’s most prolific offenses, with the Eagles ranked third in scoring (28.7 PPG), third in total offense (389.1 YPG), and 9th in passing (245.1 YPG). Philadelphia is one of the few teams this season to boast a receiving corps of strong depth, including third-year pro Quez Watkins.

Despite playing less of a prominent role given the addition of A.J. Brown, Watkins still made an impact during his time on the field. He finished with 33 receptions for 354 yards and three receiving touchdowns, marking a career-high in touchdowns. His receiving yards were fourth-most among Philadelphia receivers, and his receiving touchdowns tied for fourth-most on the team.

Here’s a look at Quez Watkins prop bets for Super Bowl 57 available at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more post as we approach the game on February 12.

MVP: +10000

First TD scorer: +4000

Last TD scorer: +3500

Anytime TD scorer: +650

Score 2+ TDs: +7500

Score 3+ TDs: +25000

Anytime TD + Eagles win: +1200

Score 1st TD + Eagles win: +5000

Eagles 1st TD scorer: +2500

Score TD in both halves: +11000

Anytime TD - 1st half: +1200

Anytime TD - 2nd half: +1000

Anytime TD - 1st quarter: +2200

First TD scorer - 2nd half: +3500